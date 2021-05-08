S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $390.71 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.08 and a 52 week high of $397.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.70. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

