Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

