Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $14.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 814.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,642. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

