Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on June 3rd

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $51,467.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

