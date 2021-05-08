Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.15. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 250,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

