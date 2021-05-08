SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

SWI opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 140.18 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,281,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $11,075,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,835,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

