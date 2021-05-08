SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $130.21 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.