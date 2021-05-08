Societe Generale Lowers HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Hold

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

