Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $200.28 and last traded at $203.03, with a volume of 95632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.79.

Specifically, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.46.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

