Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells $1,807,825.78 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $251.56 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $252.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.