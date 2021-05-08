Smurfit Kappa Group’s (SMFKY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.3564 per share. This represents a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

