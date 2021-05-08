SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.47 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. SmartCash has a market cap of $26.47 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,108.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,525.11 or 0.06066383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.42 or 0.02449575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.41 or 0.00608187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.33 or 0.00207074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.12 or 0.00829685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.09 or 0.00678201 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00555074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004943 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

