SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%.

NASDAQ SUNS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $248.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In other SLR Senior Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $129,899.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,816.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SLR Senior Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

