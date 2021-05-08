SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Stock Price Down 2.2%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €18.50 ($21.76) and last traded at €18.50 ($21.76). 22,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.92 ($22.26).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $365.91 million and a PE ratio of -12.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.14.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.