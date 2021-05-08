Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 149,000 Shares

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SLAMU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth $2,083,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth $2,976,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth $3,012,000.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

