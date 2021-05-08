Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $205.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $175.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.