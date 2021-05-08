SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Position Decreased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

