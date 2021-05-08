SiriusPoint (SPNT) to Release Earnings on Monday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.81 million during the quarter.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $10.67 on Friday. SiriusPoint has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46.

In other news, Director Franklin Iv Montross acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.