Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 4,331 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 106.1% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 504,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 259,435 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 127,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 62.5% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

