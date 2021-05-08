Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.