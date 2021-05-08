SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

SI-BONE stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

