Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

Future stock opened at GBX 2,428 ($31.72) on Wednesday. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 901.01 ($11.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,464.80 ($32.20). The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 53.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,138.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,922.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

