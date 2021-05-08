Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of OSB Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 441.75 ($5.77).

Get OSB Group alerts:

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 490.40 ($6.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 460.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 418.47. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 221.20 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.