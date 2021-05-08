Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,600.00 at Piper Sandler

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,386.09.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,108.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,149.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.12, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 1-year low of $685.00 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.