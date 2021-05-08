Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 95.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,386.09.

SHOP stock opened at $1,108.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $685.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,149.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,142.78. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 706.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

