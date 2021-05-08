Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,386.09.

SHOP opened at $1,108.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $685.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,149.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,142.78. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

