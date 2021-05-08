Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €208.82 ($245.67).

Shares of ETR:SAE traded up €8.40 ($9.88) during trading on Friday, hitting €161.30 ($189.76). 211,507 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is €183.70 and its 200-day moving average is €171.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -131.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

