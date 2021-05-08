Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMED. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $267.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.18.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $43,531.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $12,888.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Insiders have sold 226,333 shares of company stock worth $3,973,968 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

