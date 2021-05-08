Sharder Price Tops $0.0055 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Sharder has a market cap of $1.56 million and $55.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00080089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00064113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00102432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.86 or 0.00760770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,474.10 or 0.09236936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

