Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Shake Shack updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $16.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.48. 3,646,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,731. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.03. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -133.55, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.