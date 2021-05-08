Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 547.60 ($7.15).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHB. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shaftesbury stock traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Monday, reaching GBX 640.50 ($8.37). The company had a trading volume of 537,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 638.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 575.33. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -2.81. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

