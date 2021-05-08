Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.17% of Sesen Bio worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SESN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 74.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SESN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $452.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

