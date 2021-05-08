ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $483.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.49. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.29 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

