Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

SQNS opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $9.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $89,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 262,991 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 405,724 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

