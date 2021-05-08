Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Director Sells $99,460.20 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $86.01.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

