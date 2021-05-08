Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Select Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.410-2.580 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.41-2.58 EPS.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Select Medical has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares in the company, valued at $174,793,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

