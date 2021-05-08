Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 556032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $946,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $34,796,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after buying an additional 775,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after purchasing an additional 533,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 306,785 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

