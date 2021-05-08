Security Asset Management Has $4.08 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Security Asset Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

