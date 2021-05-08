SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SEAS stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 685,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,978. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.37.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

