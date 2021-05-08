Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.69.

NYSE:SEE opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

