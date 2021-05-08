SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 33.94%.

Shares of SMHI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $94.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.47. SEACOR Marine has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

In related news, Director Charles Fabrikant purchased 14,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $81,194.10. Corporate insiders own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

