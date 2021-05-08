SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 33.94%.

Shares of SMHI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $94.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.47. SEACOR Marine has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

In related news, Director Charles Fabrikant purchased 14,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $81,194.10. Corporate insiders own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

