Scotiabank Cuts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$74.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a na rating and issued a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.21.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$66.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,333. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$44.06 and a 1-year high of C$67.26. The stock has a market cap of C$38.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,590,251.67. Insiders have sold a total of 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111 in the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

