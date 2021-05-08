Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Raised by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 25.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $102.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.