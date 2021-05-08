Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 30,000 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,008,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $68.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 685.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Schrödinger by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

