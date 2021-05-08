Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,692 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after acquiring an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $199.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

