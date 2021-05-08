Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,906 shares of company stock worth $37,709,347. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $151.18 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.82 and a 200 day moving average of $140.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.