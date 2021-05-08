Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO opened at $452.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

