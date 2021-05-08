Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 504 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.88.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

