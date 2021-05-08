Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 23,450 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,707,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up approximately 6.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $78,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $319,053,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in TC Energy by 36.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,063 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TC Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,375,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,222 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRP. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

