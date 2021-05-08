ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $822.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

